Live
Just In
A devoted fan undertakes a 1000kms bicycle ride to meet his favourite star
In a heartwarming testament to the immense fan following of Hindi actor Karthik Aaryan, a dedicated admirer from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, embarked on a remarkable nine-day, 1000-kilometer bicycle journey to meet his favorite star in Mumbai.
The devoted fan's journey captured the attention of both fans and the actor himself. Upon learning about this extraordinary effort, Karthik Aaryan graciously welcomed the fan at his residence. The star engaged in a warm conversation with his dedicated admirer, showcasing the strong bond he shares with his fans.
This remarkable incident serves as a testament to the deep connection and influence that Karthik Aaryan holds over his fan base. The actor, known for his charismatic performances, has amassed a massive following, evident in the lengths to which his fans go to express their admiration.
Karthik Aaryan, last seen in "Satyaprem Ki Katha" alongside Kiara Advani, continues to enjoy unwavering support from his fans. Despite the film's response at the box office, the actor remains in the limelight. He has recently wrapped up filming for his upcoming project, "Chandu Champion," a sports drama directed by Kabir Khan, further fueling anticipation among his dedicated fan base.