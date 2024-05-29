Annamayya spread social consciousness through Sankeertans

Tirupati: Retired IAS officer Chinnaveerabhadrudu said that Annamayya used his Sankeertans as a weapon to raise social consciousness through spiritual means, thereby teaching the philosophy of God to the common people.

As part of the 616th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Thallapaka Annamacharya, a literary conference was held at the Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Chinnaveerabhadrudu who presided over the conference, gave a lecture on ‘Annamayya - Arsha Samskriti’. Annamayya suggested solutions through singing to improve the social and political conditions about six centuries ago. Through his Sankeertans, Annamayya said that everyone irrespective of their social status will get salvation if they serve Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy with devotion. Anantapur SK University retired professor Dr Raghunadha Sharma speaking on the topic ‘Annamayya - Bhakti Tattvam’ said that Bhakti is like a bridge to reach God and Annamayya wrote extensively about Bhakti in his Sankeertans. Retired Professor from Visakhapatnam Dr Indira speaking on the topic ‘Annamayya - Hanumat Sankeertanalu’, said that in Sri Vaishnava temples there is Garudalwar near the Lord and Sri Anjaneyaswamy outside the temple. It is said that Annamayya visited many Hanuman temples in Rayalaseema and Karnataka and wrote several Sankeertans.

Earlier at 9 am a devotional music programme was conducted by Srimati Sai Padmaja troupe from Tirupati. Later, Annamacharya Project Director Dr Vibhishana Sharma felicitated the speakers with shawl and Srivari Tirtha Prasadams.

SVETA director Bhumana Subramanyam Reddy, sub-editor Dr Narasimhacharyulu, programme assistant Kokila, other officials and people of the temple city participated.