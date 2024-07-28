  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

‘A Journey to Kashi’now streaming on Amazon Prime rental

‘A Journey to Kashi’now streaming on Amazon Prime rental
x
Highlights

Directed by Munikrishna, "A Journey to Kashi" stars Chaitanya Rao, Alexander Salnikov, Priya Palvai, and Kathleen Gowda.

Directed by Munikrishna, "A Journey to Kashi" stars Chaitanya Rao, Alexander Salnikov, Priya Palvai, and Kathleen Gowda. Jointly produced by Loknath, Doradala Balaji, and Sridhar Varanasi, the film has been available for streaming on Amazon Prime Rental since July 20.

The film, which released theatrically on January 6, 2024, has garnered nine awards at national and international film festivals. Its streaming release has received praise from audiences and web critics alike.

Noted writer SaudaAruna reviewed the film, saying, "Two strangers meet in Kashi under unexpected circumstances, one a prostitute and the other her father, a spiritual sanyasi. It's a spiritual journey that portrays India's cultural depth."

"The Last Brahman" writer Rani Shivshankar Sharma also praised the film and encouraged others to watch it. "A Journey to Kashi" offers a unique and spiritual cinematic experience that resonates deeply with viewers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X