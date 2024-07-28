Live
- ‘Jewel Thief’ teaser and audio get a grand launch
- Dulquer Salmaan’snext telugu film ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’unveiled
- Arjun’s first look from Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ adds anticipation
- Anupama dazzles in body-hugging outfit
- ‘A Journey to Kashi’now streaming on Amazon Prime rental
- BRCA gene mutations pose breast cancer risk even among men
- Mamata Banerjee’s mike-off charge ‘completely false’: FM Sitharaman
- Centre’s big push for electric vehicle adoption, manufacturing continues
- Paris Olympics: Arjun Babuta qualifies for men's 10m Air Rifle final, Sandeep Singh fails to advance
- Giant Fish Weighing Over 1.5 Ton Caught by Machilipatnam Fishermen
Just In
‘A Journey to Kashi’now streaming on Amazon Prime rental
Directed by Munikrishna, "A Journey to Kashi" stars Chaitanya Rao, Alexander Salnikov, Priya Palvai, and Kathleen Gowda.
Directed by Munikrishna, "A Journey to Kashi" stars Chaitanya Rao, Alexander Salnikov, Priya Palvai, and Kathleen Gowda. Jointly produced by Loknath, Doradala Balaji, and Sridhar Varanasi, the film has been available for streaming on Amazon Prime Rental since July 20.
The film, which released theatrically on January 6, 2024, has garnered nine awards at national and international film festivals. Its streaming release has received praise from audiences and web critics alike.
Noted writer SaudaAruna reviewed the film, saying, "Two strangers meet in Kashi under unexpected circumstances, one a prostitute and the other her father, a spiritual sanyasi. It's a spiritual journey that portrays India's cultural depth."
"The Last Brahman" writer Rani Shivshankar Sharma also praised the film and encouraged others to watch it. "A Journey to Kashi" offers a unique and spiritual cinematic experience that resonates deeply with viewers.