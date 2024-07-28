‘A Journey to Kashi’now streaming on Amazon Prime rental

Directed by Munikrishna, "A Journey to Kashi" stars Chaitanya Rao, Alexander Salnikov, Priya Palvai, and Kathleen Gowda. Jointly produced by Loknath, Doradala Balaji, and Sridhar Varanasi, the film has been available for streaming on Amazon Prime Rental since July 20.

The film, which released theatrically on January 6, 2024, has garnered nine awards at national and international film festivals. Its streaming release has received praise from audiences and web critics alike.

Noted writer SaudaAruna reviewed the film, saying, "Two strangers meet in Kashi under unexpected circumstances, one a prostitute and the other her father, a spiritual sanyasi. It's a spiritual journey that portrays India's cultural depth."

"The Last Brahman" writer Rani Shivshankar Sharma also praised the film and encouraged others to watch it. "A Journey to Kashi" offers a unique and spiritual cinematic experience that resonates deeply with viewers.