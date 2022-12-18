A New Poster From 'Sridevi Chiranjeevi' Song Is Out From Megastar's 'Waltair Veerayya' Movie

It is all known that Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to take the festive fervour high with his Waltair Veerayya movie. So, as the release date is nearing, even the promotions are also in full swing. Already the first single from the movie "Boss Party…" is trending on YouTube and now the makers are all set to take the trend to the next level with the second song "Sridevi Chiranjeevi…". Chiru dropped a small promo and leaked that the shooting was done in France amid picturesque locations and raised the expectations on the song. As the lyrical video is all set to unveil tomorrow, the makers dropped a new poster of the song on social media…



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "#SrideviChiranjeevi will surely rule your playlists. 2nd single from #WaltairVeerayya out tomorrow at 4:05PM #WaltairVeerayyaOnJan13th Mega star @chiranjeevikonidela @raviteja_2628 @dirbobby @shrutzhaasan @catherinetresa @thisisdsp @konavenkat @sonymusic_south".

Both Chiru and Shruti Haasan looked awesome in the poster. The lead actress owned a classy appeal with pink saree while Chiru got that modish look with suit and the poster is awesome with complete snow backdrop! The lyrical video will be unveiled tomorrow @ 4:05 PM!

Casting Details Of Waltair Veerayya…

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

This Bobby Kolli directorial is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Waltair Veerayya movie will hit the theatres on 13th January, 2023!

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru's sister in this movie!