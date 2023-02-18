A Powerful Glimpse From Sundeep Kishan's 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' Is Out On The Occasion Of Maha Shivaratri…

Tollywood's young and talented actor Sundeep Kishan is busy with a handful of movies. His latest movie Michael hit the big screens last month and owned a decent talk and it is now ready to hit the digital screens too. On the occasion of the Maha Shivaratri, Sundeep also unveiled the new poster of his next movie 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona'and extended festive wishes to all his fans through social media. Being the new project of ace director VI Anand who is known for his sci-fi movies, there are many expectations on it.



Along with the makers, even Vi Anand also shared the new glimpse and made the netizens go aww… Take a look!

Happy Maha Shivaratri 🙏🏽 May the power of good prevail over the evil and bless you all with happiness and peace! #OoruPeruBhairavakona #HappyMahashivarathri pic.twitter.com/RkOud30p30 — vi anand (@Dir_Vi_Anand) February 18, 2023

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Happy Maha Shivaratri May the power of good prevail over the evil and bless you all with happiness and peace! #OoruPeruBhairavakona #HappyMahashivarathri".

The poster seems interesting and raises the excitement level by holding a magic wand along with a diamond with the backdrop of a magical land!

Speaking about the details of this project, this VI Anand directorial is being produced by Anil Sunkara, Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the AK Entertainments and Hasya Movies banner.

Well, Sundeep Kishan's Michael movie will be streamed on the AHA platform from 24th February, 2023…