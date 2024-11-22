A soulful song from ‘Bachhala Malli’ gets unveiled

The much-anticipated mass action entertainer Bachhala Malli, starring Allari Naresh, is set to hit theaters on December 20. Directed by Subbu Mangadevvi, known for his hit Solo Brathuke So Better, the film is currently in the post-production stage. Produced by Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the Hasya Movies banner, the movie promises a blend of intense action and heartfelt storytelling.

Adding to the excitement, the makers released the second single, Ade Nenu Asalu Lenu, unveiled by the celebrated music director SS Thaman. Composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, the melody captures the emotional transformation of Allari Naresh’s character, transitioning from a rugged persona to a gentler soul influenced by his love interest, played by Amritha Aiyer.

Lyricist Krishna Kanth's poetic verses beautifully narrate the evolving relationship between the leads, while SP Charan and Ramya Behara's vocals elevate the track’s charm. The song’s captivating visuals and the warm chemistry between Naresh and Amritha have struck a chord with fans.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar, Balagam Jayaram, Hari Teja, Praveen, and Viva Harsha. With cinematography by Richard M Nathan (Maanaadu, Rangam), editing by Chota K Prasad, and production design by Brahma Kadali, the technical finesse is evident.

Director Subbu Mangadevvi has penned the story and dialogues, while the screenplay is crafted by Vipparthi Madhu and Viswanetra. As the release date nears, the team is keeping fans engaged with consistent updates, building anticipation for what promises to be a compelling cinematic experience.