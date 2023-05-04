A Striking Poster From Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s ‘Chatrapathi’ Is Out

Tollywood’s young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with Prabhas’s Chatrapathi remake. As the release date is nearing, the makers launched the trailer a couple of days ago and showcased a glimpse of the action thriller. Off late, they also dropped a striking poster of the lead actor and further raised the expectations on the movie…

Along with the makers, even Sreenivas also shared the new poster of the Chatrapathi movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!’

The poster showcased Sreenivas as a leader having many hands around him…

Going with the earlier released trailer, it showcases how antagonist Sharad Kelkar tortures the bonded labours of Vishapatnam and emotionally blackmails them being the leader of that area. But Shivaji aka Sreenivas who gets separated from his mother and brother in his childhood, stands for his people and starts killing the deadly antagonists who torture the bonded labours. Senior actress Bhagyasree is seen as Shivaji’s mother while Nushratt helps him in finding her through her resources. On the whole, the trailer is filled with intense and emotional elements promising a complete action thriller.

Chatrapathi is helmed by ace filmmaker VV Vinayak who helmed the original one too. It is bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada under the Pen Studios banner. Nushrratt Bharuccha is the lead actress of this movie. It has an ensemble cast of Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika and Jason.

Chatrapathi movie will hit the theatres on 12th May 2023…