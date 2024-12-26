Aadi Pinisetty’s ‘Shabdam’ locks release date

After the success of Vaishali, actor Aadi Pinisetty and director Arivazhagan are collaborating once again for an intriguing supernatural crime thriller, Shabdam. The film, produced by 7G Films Shiva and Alpha Frames, with S. Banupriya Shiva as co-producer, has already garnered attention with its first-look poster, which received a positive response from audiences.

The makers of Shabdam recently announced the official release date of the film, which is set for February 28, 2025. The poster revealed an intense look of Aadi Pinisetty, further building anticipation for the film. The movie has been shot across various locations including Mumbai, Munnar, and Chennai. A special set was created for the interval sequence with a massive budget of ₹2 crore to replicate a 120-year-old library.

Renowned music director Thaman is composing the film's music, and he plans to travel to Hungary for sound effects and additional recording. The cast of Shabdam includes Simran, Laila, Lakshmi Menon, Redin Kingsley, M.S. Bhaskar, and Rajeev Menon in key roles.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Arun Padmanabhan, while the editing is being done by National Award-winning editor Sabu Joseph. Manoj Kumar is the art director. With a stellar team and a gripping premise, Shabdam is one of the most awaited films of 2025.