Live
- Pawan Kalyan campaigns in Kukatpally, says there is need for Telangana development
- ACC Empowers Rural Women in Karnataka through Kitchen Garden Intervention Program
- Daily Forex Rates (27-11-2023)
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav visits Gurudwara in Ameerpet
- Man involved in 50 cases arrested in Delhi
- K’taka CM Siddaramaiah holds day-long Janata Darshan in B’luru
- Higher steroid dose for severe Covid less beneficial for Indians than Europeans: Study
- ‘Green Man’ asks people to avoid floating boats in water bodies
- IPL: Hardik Pandya and Cameron Green traded to MI and RCB
- Connect AIR with people, says Vasudha
Just In
Aadikeshava and Kota Bommali PS Movies OTT Platform and Release Dates Confirmed
In recent cinema news, both Aadikeshava and Kota Bommali PS have hit the big screen, with divergent receptions. While Aadikeshava faced criticism,...
In recent cinema news, both Aadikeshava and Kota Bommali PS have hit the big screen, with divergent receptions. While Aadikeshava faced criticism, Kota Bommali PS garnered positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth. Surprisingly, despite the acclaim, Kota Bommali PS is experiencing a limited theatrical audience, while Aadikeshava secured digital partnerships prior to its release.
Shifting the spotlight to the digital realm, producer Naga Vamsi holds a strategic advantage with multiple high-profile films in his lineup. Aadikeshava is set to benefit from this, as it is part of a comprehensive deal with Netflix, among other titles. On the other hand, Kota Bommali PS, a Geetha Arts venture, will exclusively stream on Aha. Both films are anticipated to be available for streaming in the last week of December.
Directed by Teja Marini, Aadikeshava features an ensemble cast including Srikanth, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Shivani Rajasekhar, Rahul Vijay, and Murali Sharma. The movie, a remake of the Malayalam hit 'Nayattu,' is poised for an OTT release. Meanwhile, Aadikeshava, directed by debutant Srikanth N Reddy, promises a mass-commercial action experience and stars Sreeleela.