Aadikeshava and Kota Bommali PS Movies OTT Platform and Release Dates Confirmed





In recent cinema news, both Aadikeshava and Kota Bommali PS have hit the big screen, with divergent receptions. While Aadikeshava faced criticism, Kota Bommali PS garnered positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth. Surprisingly, despite the acclaim, Kota Bommali PS is experiencing a limited theatrical audience, while Aadikeshava secured digital partnerships prior to its release.

Shifting the spotlight to the digital realm, producer Naga Vamsi holds a strategic advantage with multiple high-profile films in his lineup. Aadikeshava is set to benefit from this, as it is part of a comprehensive deal with Netflix, among other titles. On the other hand, Kota Bommali PS, a Geetha Arts venture, will exclusively stream on Aha. Both films are anticipated to be available for streaming in the last week of December.

Directed by Teja Marini, Aadikeshava features an ensemble cast including Srikanth, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Shivani Rajasekhar, Rahul Vijay, and Murali Sharma. The movie, a remake of the Malayalam hit 'Nayattu,' is poised for an OTT release. Meanwhile, Aadikeshava, directed by debutant Srikanth N Reddy, promises a mass-commercial action experience and stars Sreeleela.