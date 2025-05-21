Aakanksha Singh Praises ‘Shaashtipoorthi’ Experience

The film ‘Shaashtipoorthi’, starring Dr Rajendra Prasad and Archana, with Rupesh and Aakanksha Singh in lead roles and directed by Pawan Prabha, is produced under the MAA AAIE Productions banner by Rupesh. The movie is set to release on the 30th of this month. The already-released songs, teaser, and trailer have raised audience expectations. Aakanksha Singh, who impressed Telugu audiences with projects like 'Malli Raava', 'Devadas', and 'Parampara', is now returning with 'Shaashtipoorthi'. As part of the film’s promotions, she interacted with the media. Here are some key highlights from what she shared:

Q: You’re returning to Telugu cinema after a while. How does it feel?

Yes, it’s been quite a gap. The pandemic created a long break for me. I had a project titled ‘Meet Cute’, directed by Nani’s sister Deepti Ganta, which was initially planned for a theatrical release, but it eventually came out on OTT. Now, ‘Shaashtipoorthi’ is getting a proper theatrical release, and I’m thrilled about it. The film is technically top-notch, and Ilaiyaraaja sir’s music is something everyone will love.

Q: Tell us about your role in ‘Shaashtipoorthi’?

I play a character named Janaki. I came to Hyderabad to hear the story, and the moment I listened to it and understood my character, I immediately agreed. Stories like this are very important today. I portray a rural girl who works as a temple treasurer—a full-fledged traditional Telugu woman. I hadn’t worn a langavoni before or played such a role, so it was a completely new experience for me.

Q: How was the shooting experience, especially in the Godavari region?

We shot in Rajahmundry for over a month. I will never forget the Godavari regions. We worked really hard under the scorching sun, travelled by boats, and truly experienced rural life. The beauty of the Godavari was captured even more beautifully on screen. These are memories I’ll cherish forever.

Q: You’ve worked with Rajendra Prasad before. How was it working with him again?

Yes, I worked with him earlier in ‘Bench Life’. Sharing screen space with him again was a great learning experience. He brings so much honesty to emotional scenes—no glycerin, just pure performance. Working with him on ‘Shaashtipoorthi’ truly felt like attending an acting school. I learned so much.

Q: The title ‘Shaashtipoorthi’ suggests a theme around 60th birthday celebrations. Is that all the film covers?

Not at all. While the term refers to a 60th birthday, the film has so much more to offer. It explores multiple themes and emotions. My role is not a typical heroine’s role—it’s layered and meaningful. I can’t reveal too much, but you’ll have to watch the film to see what I mean.

Q: How was it working with director Pawan Prabha and producer Rupesh?

Our producer Rupesh is not only a passionate actor but also a dedicated producer. He brought everyone together and ensured the film came out beautifully. Director Pawan has great clarity and a solid grip on storytelling. Working with him was a pleasure—he knew exactly what he wanted from each scene.

Q: You’ve often chosen strong roles. Is that a conscious decision?

Absolutely. I’ve always wanted to be known as a good actress, so I’ve been selective about the roles I take up. I believe ‘Shaashtipoorthi’ will earn me even more appreciation. If I connect with a story and character, I’m open to OTT and web series too. When we work sincerely, opportunities naturally come our way.