Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Launch Oscars Campaign for ‘Laapataa Ladies’ with a Fresh Title

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are diving into the Oscars race with full vigor for their film,‘Laapataa Ladies,’ which has now been rebranded as ‘Lost Ladies.’ Released earlier this year, the film is India’s official submission for the Oscars 2025. In anticipation of the international campaign, the filmmakers decided on a title change to enhance its recall value globally.

Announcing the update, Aamir’s production house took to Instagram to unveil the new title and share the official poster. The post read, "The wait is over! � Presenting the official poster for Lost Ladies—a glimpse into the wild, heartfelt journey of Phool and Jaya! Huge shoutout to @jahansinghbakshi and @apertureanecdotes for bringing our story to life with this stunning design. Get ready to be swept away!"

In a move to reach Oscar audiences, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna hosted a special screening in New York. He shared his experience on social media, expressing, "Jab dil se Dua atti hai, ‘Jeet lo duniya’. This is exactly what I felt yesterday hosting the Oscar campaign event of Lost Ladies (Laapataa Ladies) at Bungalow. Kiran, you are a true artist to create such an

iconic film."

Khanna also praised Aamir, describing him as "the KINDEST" for his warmth and engagement with attendees. His post was filled with gratitude, highlighting the contributions of the entire team. This campaign marks a heartfelt push by Aamir and Kiran as they aim to make ‘Lost Ladies’ resonate with global audiences on the road to the Oscars.