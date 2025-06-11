Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and the Cast of Sitaare Zameen Par to Dazzle in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Creations at the Premiere

As the countdown begins for the theatrical release of Sitaare Zameen Par, excitement is soaring across the country. The spiritual successor to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, the film has already captured hearts with its moving trailer and soulful music. Now, adding to the buzz around its grand premiere, the film's cast will be seen wearing custom-designed outfits by celebrated fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Leading stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, along with the ten young debutants featured in the film, will step onto the red carpet in ensembles specially curated by the designer duo. The designers have teamed up with the team to add an extra layer of glamour and elegance to the much-anticipated event.

A recently shared video offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh interacting with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, giving fans a sneak peek into the premiere preparations. The caption that accompanied the video read,"Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla are getting our Sitaare ready for the Premiere...CAN YOU FEEL OUR EXCITEMENT? Watch Sitaare Zameen Par 20th June Only in Theatres. Trailer out now."

The film introduces ten fresh faces including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar who will star alongside Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who is known for the barrier-breaking Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sitaare Zameen Par is one of Aamir Khan Productions’ most ambitious projects to date. The film features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music by the acclaimed trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka also serving as producers, Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to release in theatres nationwide on June 20, 2025.