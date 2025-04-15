Live
Aamir Khan Likely to Team Up with Vamshi Paidipally for a Pan-India Film
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is reportedly interested in working with Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally on a new Pan-India film.
A new Pan-India film project might be in the works, as Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly interested in a movie with Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally. According to reports, Aamir liked a single-line story idea shared by Vamshi and is now waiting to hear the full script.
Aamir is said to be impressed with the way Vamshi and his writing team are developing the story. Once the script is ready, the team is expected to present it to Aamir.
Dil Raju, who has been closely working with Vamshi Paidipally, is likely to produce the film. After the disappointing response to his recent film Game Changer, Dil Raju is being extra careful this time to ensure a strong and entertaining script.
Fans are excited about this possible Aamir-Vamshi combo, expecting a stylish and high-quality film thanks to Dil Raju’s production.
Aamir Khan, who has had mixed results with films like Thugs of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha, is currently busy with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par and a special appearance in Rajinikanth's Coolie. There are also rumors that he may collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj and other Telugu directors in the future.
Let’s wait and see how this exciting project unfolds!