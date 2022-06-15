Aamir Khan's Lagaan Clocks 21 Years Today And Thus It Is All Set To Be Adapted As A Broadway Show In The UK

Lagaan… This movie was released in 2001 and created history by getting nominated for prestigious Oscar awards. Aamir Khan being the lead actor showcased the fictional story of how a few village men defeated the trained English officials in cricket with their game plan! The villagers take the game seriously as the officers say that if they win the game then the taxes for the next three years will be waived off. The dramatic win changes the lives of the villagers and Bhuvan aka Aamir Khan who leads the team. As this movie clocked 21 years today, the director Ashutosh shared a few amazing throwback pics on his Twitter page and treated all his fans…



Extremely humbled by the love that LAGAAN receives continuously from everyone especially across Social Media! 🙏 I take the opportunity in this 21st Year Of Lagaan to once again thank Aamir and the amazing Cast & Crew, that is responsible for all this LOVE! 🙏#21YearsOfLagaan pic.twitter.com/touhBUrwGv — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) June 15, 2022

Sharing the pics, he also wrote, "Extremely humbled by the love that LAGAAN receives continuously from everyone especially across Social Media! I take the opportunity in this 21st Year Of Lagaan to once again thank Aamir and the amazing Cast & Crew, that is responsible for all this LOVE! #21YearsOfLagaan".

On this special occasion Aamir Khan also planned to host a grand party at his house in Mumbai today. Well, Lagaan movie might also be screened in the 'West End Theatre' as several producers from the UK have requested Aamir Khan for the rights of this movie. According to a source, "Aamir Khan's team is yet to make a final decision about it. The makers have different plans which include doing a worldwide tour of the show that will feature a completely original cast".

This movie had an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, debutant Gracy Singh and British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.