Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Shines at Box Office, Crosses ₹66 Crore in 4 Days
Aamir Khan’s new emotional film Sitaare Zameen Par is doing great at the Indian box office. In just 4 days, it made ₹66.65 crore, beating the total collections of Taare Zameen Par and Laal Singh Chaddha.
Aamir Khan's new film Sitaare Zameen Par is doing very well in theatres. In just four days, it made more money than his old movies Laal Singh Chaddha and Taare Zameen Par.
How Much Money It Made in 4 Days:
Friday: ₹10.7 crore
Saturday: ₹20.2 crore
Sunday: ₹27.25 crore
Monday: ₹8.5 crore
Total: ₹66.65 crore
This is more than:
Laal Singh Chaddha – ₹61.36 crore
Taare Zameen Par – ₹62.95 crore
Why People Like It:
People are saying good things about the movie online.
Families are watching it and telling others to watch.
If more people keep watching, the movie might make over ₹100 crore by next weekend.
Next Goal:
The movie now wants to beat Ghajini, another Aamir film that made ₹114 crore in 2008.
🎥 Top Aamir Khan Movies (Earnings in India):
Dangal – ₹387.38 crore
PK – ₹340.8 crore
Dhoom 3 – ₹284.27 crore
3 Idiots – ₹202.47 crore
Thugs of Hindostan – ₹151.3 crore
Ghajini – ₹114 crore
Sitaare Zameen Par – ₹66.65 crore (so far)
Taare Zameen Par – ₹62.95 crore
About the Movie:
Main actors: Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza
The movie shows the lives of special children who learn in different ways.
It mixes emotions, family feelings, and a strong message.
Real people with learning differences are also part of the cast.
What’s Coming Next?
Kajol’s new film Maa is coming soon.
If people like Maa, it might slow down Sitaare Zameen Par’s success.
But until then, Aamir’s movie has a few more days to earn well.