Live
- Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy celebrates Nara Lokesh's birthday in Done
- Assam govt flayed for denying permission for Rahul’s temple visit
- Nellore: People throng Collectorate for getting issues resolved
- Speed up arrangements for Dharmic conference: JEO
- Zee shares now down 30% in a single trading session
- Nara Lokesh birthday celebrations held in Eluru under TNSF
- Gangwon 2024 continues legacy of gender equality
- A multifaceted approach to preventing cervical cancer
- Rohit captain as six Indians feature in Men's ODI Team of the Year
- TDP Visakha North constituency in-charge celebrates Nara Lokesh's birthday
Just In
Abhinav Gomatam’s debut film as hero gets his famous meme as title
Abhinav Gomatam, known for his role in the acclaimed film "EeNagaranikiEmaindi," is set to take the lead in the upcoming Telugu film "Masthu Shades...
Abhinav Gomatam, known for his role in the acclaimed film "EeNagaranikiEmaindi," is set to take the lead in the upcoming Telugu film "Masthu Shades Unnay Ra!" The film's title poster has been revealed, generating anticipation among the audience. In this venture, Abhinav Gomatam is paired opposite Vaishali Raj, and the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring renowned actors.
Produced by Bhavani Kasula, Aarem Reddy, and Prashanth V under the banner of Kasula Creative Works, the movie is creating buzz in the industry. Vamsi Nandipati, a well-known producer and distributor recognized for the global release of "Polimera 2" last year, is set to handle the worldwide distribution for "Masthu Shades Unnay Ra!"
Scheduled for release in the second half of February, the film features a stellar lineup of actors, including Ali Reza, Moin, Nizhalgal Ravi, Aananda Chakrapani, TharunBhascker, Ravinder Reddy, Lavanya Reddy, Jyothi Reddy, Surya, Rocket Raghava, Swetha Awasti, Sai Krishna, and Phani Chandrasekhar. Samuel Aby is contributing to the film as the music director, promising to add a captivating musical dimension to the narrative. With a mix of talented actors and a promising soundtrack, "Masthu Shades Unnay Ra!" aims to make a mark in the Telugu film industry.