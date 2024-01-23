Abhinav Gomatam’s debut film as hero gets his famous meme as title

Abhinav Gomatam, known for his role in the acclaimed film "EeNagaranikiEmaindi," is set to take the lead in the upcoming Telugu film "Masthu Shades Unnay Ra!" The film's title poster has been revealed, generating anticipation among the audience. In this venture, Abhinav Gomatam is paired opposite Vaishali Raj, and the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring renowned actors.





Produced by Bhavani Kasula, Aarem Reddy, and Prashanth V under the banner of Kasula Creative Works, the movie is creating buzz in the industry. Vamsi Nandipati, a well-known producer and distributor recognized for the global release of "Polimera 2" last year, is set to handle the worldwide distribution for "Masthu Shades Unnay Ra!"









Scheduled for release in the second half of February, the film features a stellar lineup of actors, including Ali Reza, Moin, Nizhalgal Ravi, Aananda Chakrapani, TharunBhascker, Ravinder Reddy, Lavanya Reddy, Jyothi Reddy, Surya, Rocket Raghava, Swetha Awasti, Sai Krishna, and Phani Chandrasekhar. Samuel Aby is contributing to the film as the music director, promising to add a captivating musical dimension to the narrative. With a mix of talented actors and a promising soundtrack, "Masthu Shades Unnay Ra!" aims to make a mark in the Telugu film industry.

