Ace Comedian Vidyullekha Raman's Amazing Weight Loss Journey

The incredible weight loss journey of Tollywood and Kollywood comedian Vidyullekha Raman is inspiring for all the weight watchers. She always entertained the audience with her awesome comic timings and made us fall for her ultimate punch dialogues.



In this lockdown period, she got much free time and concentrated on her weight loss and turned into a slim doll with all her hard work. From a strict diet to regular workouts, she did everything possible to shed her excess weight. Off late, she took to her Instagram and dropped a 'Before And After' collage and made us know all about her strong determination…

In this post, Vidyu dropped a before and after pic and made us know her amazing weight loss journey. The first pic of the collage was clicked a few months back during a Tamil film's promotion in which she looked modish but chubby. The second one in the collage is the fit Vidyu who is seen looking beautiful in her contemporary attire. Along with posting these pics, Vidyu Raman also jotted down how she was determined to own a fit body.



She wrote, "20+ KGS DOWN ⬇️ 86.5 kg to 65.3 kgs

It's been a long & winding road. Filled with sweat and tears. When I look at the pic on the left it's surreal that I ever looked like that. That I let myself get to being THAT unhealthy. I remember that day. It was a Tamil movie's audio launch and I couldn't find anything to wear.. because nothing in my wardrobe fit me. So I just put on some stretchy leggings and covered myself with a shrug to hide the shame. Depression and anger took over and I thought "screw this! Why should I get slimmer! I don't need to and I won't!"

I'm so glad I experienced a walk up call in Feb 2019 and told myself "enough is enough! I will get healthy. I will get fit!!"

Do it for the before and after picture. Do it for you."

Recently Vidyu Raman got engaged with her boyfriend Sanjay Watwani who is an entrepreneur.

Both Vidyu and Sanjay are seen happy holding each other in all smiles and posed with the traditional attires. She also wrote, "We got Roka-Ed! @lowcarb.india & I had our Roka Ceremony (formal announcement) on 26.08.2020 in an intimate manner with close family around us. It was our lil' ray of sunshine & we couldn't be more grateful for the love we received. We wore masks & removed them for the pictures (before anyone asks!) Thank you all so much for showering us with your best wishes! The best is yet to come. 🙏🏼♥️🥰🧿…"



Vidyullekha Raman is definitely a true inspiration for all the weight watchers as she did it with all her determination!!!

