Actor Suhas blessed with a baby boy; reveals the news in his signature style

Telugu actor Suhas, who has been making a mark in the industry, recently became a father to a baby boy. The news of his son's arrival was shared by Suhas himself, expressing his joy with the announcement, "It’s a Boy #ProductionNumber1." The actor revealed the news in his signature style.

The mother and son are reported to be in good health. Suhas, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film "Ambajipeta Marriage Band," received warm and heartfelt congratulatory messages from various corners of the film industry.

Produced by renowned producer Bunny Vas and directed by Venkatesh Maha, Suhas continues to consolidate his career as a hero in Telugu cinema. The actor has garnered attention for his performances in various films, and this personal joy adds another milestone to his journey in the industry. Wishes are pouring in for Suhas on the arrival of his new bundle of joy.