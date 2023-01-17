Actress Pallavi Joshi sustains injuries on movie sets

Hyderabad: 'The Vaccine War' actress Pallavi Joshi, the national award winning actress and the wife of Vivek Agnihotri suffered injuries on the sets. 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri and producer Abhishek Agarwal are now busy with their next production.

The actress suffered injury on the sets of 'The Vaccine War' while shooting in Hyderabad.

Sources at the location told that a vehicle lost control and hit the actress. Inspite of the injury, she completed her shot and then went for treatment at a local hospital, where she is reported to be doing well.