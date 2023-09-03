Actress Sumati Singh talks about doing bold scenes if offered

Actress Sumati Singh, who is known for her roles in shows such as ‘Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’ and ‘Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby’, opened up about her willingness to work on different platforms like the web, films and also shared her thoughts on doing bold scenes.

Talking about her willingness to explore different platforms, Sumati said: “Being an artist, everyone desires to do new things other than TV. Honestly, I didn’t get time to explore more as when I started working on TV I had back-to-back projects. Still, I have thought about this a lot of times. I hope in the future I will do web films. After a certain period, I will start trying as I have still not tried for web and films.”

About getting an offer of a movie, she said: “I was offered a South movie, but things didn’t work out in the end. Because of some problem, the movie wasn’t produced. This was during the initial when I just started working. After that, I was continuously working on TV.”

She discussed the reason she wants to explore other platforms, Sumati added: “At the end of the day, TV stories get repetitive where there is a girl who gets married and all the drama. So you get to work on similar projects and then it gets boring and you don’t get to explore new things.”

Talking about doing bold scenes, Sumati said that if a character needs it, it won’t be a problem for her.

“But it surely depends on what my character is, how the scene is presented, and how it is shot. The presentation of the scene is very important, bold scenes look sexy and hot but sometimes they turn into vulgar content.”

“The scene must be presented very well so that people can enjoy the scene, without the vulgarity. I can't go for too many bold scenes, I am still not ready for that. But to a certain limit, where the character and story need a certain type of bold scene I will do.”