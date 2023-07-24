Live
- 2BHK houses issue: Telangana HC gives permission to BJP for mahadharna in Hyderabad
- Heavy to very heavy rains to lash Telangana for next three days
- Adah Sharma’s ‘Commando,’ all set for streaming
- Tree cutting for Jagan’s helipad draws Pawan’s ire
- Viveka murder case: CBI throws light on secret witness issue
- Volunteer remark: Defamation case booked against Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada
- Switzerland's interest in innovation, Consul General talks with Minister
- Is ‘Jailer’ going on with lengthy run-time!
- Venue locked for ‘Bro’ pre-release event
- Samantha spending blissful mornings at Bali
After the grand success of her latest venture, “The Kerala Story,” Adah Sharma is back with a new movie, “Commando,” exclusively for Disney Plus Hotstar.
The OTT platform announced the new movie by releasing a small teaser filled with excellent stunts. Prem Parrijaa is introduced as the lead in the film, while Adah Sharma is reprising her role as Bhavna Reddy.
Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the producer of “The Kerala Story,” is the creator and director of this web-film. Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd is bankrolling this action thriller, which features Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Ishtiyak Khan, Shreya Chaudhry, Amit Sial, and others in significant roles. The streaming date will be revealed soon.
