Adah Sharma’s ‘Commando,’ all set for streaming

After the grand success of her latest venture, “The Kerala Story,” Adah Sharma is back with a new movie, “Commando,” exclusively for Disney Plus Hotstar. The OTT platform announced the new movie by releasing a small teaser filled with excellent stunts. Prem Parrijaa is introduced as the lead in the film, while Adah Sharma is reprising her role as Bhavna Reddy.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the producer of “The Kerala Story,” is the creator and director of this web-film. Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd is bankrolling this action thriller, which features Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Ishtiyak Khan, Shreya Chaudhry, Amit Sial, and others in significant roles. The streaming date will be revealed soon.