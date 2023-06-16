Live
Adipurush collects 1M+USD on first day; smashes all the records
Prabhas starrer "Adipurush" released today and the film's box office collection of Day 1 has touched a milestone.
Prabhas starrer “Adipurush” released today and the film’s box office collection of Day 1 has touched a milestone. An unexpected number of tickets has been sold out before the movie’s release, and it is expected to exceed 3 lahks by Friday’s night. It is expected that is likely to earn approximately ₹150 Crores worldwide gross on the opening day.
Directed by Om Raut, “Adipurush” is an adaptation of Valmiki’s epic, Ramayana, which is a symbol of faith for millions. The number of Adipurush tickets has surpassed 100,000 in all languages. According to the most recent notification from PVR & INOX, 1 lakh tickets for Prabhas’ movie have been sold at their theatres across India.
As per new update, ‘Adipurush’ collects 1 Million+ USD on the 1st day. This smashed all the previous records. The film features Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles as Ram and Sita. The film has been in the news since its inception due to its grand scale and star cast.