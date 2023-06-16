Adipurush Day 1 Box Office: Prabhas Film will surpass 100 crores on its opening day

The PAN Indian film Adipurush has generated immense anticipation nationwide. Tomorrow marks the grand opening of this Prabhas starrer, with Kriti Sanon in the female lead and Om Raut directing.

Remarkably, the movie has already garnered a staggering one million interests on the online ticketing platform Book My Show. This achievement stands as the highest for any Indian film this year, reflecting the eager anticipation among audiences for this mythological drama.

Industry experts predict that Adipurush will surpass 100 crores in box office collections on its opening day. If this milestone is reached, it will become Prabhas' third film to achieve such a feat, following Baahubali 2 and Saaho. Notably, Saif Ali Khan portrays the character of the Demon King Ravanasura.