‘Adipurush’ dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir seeks Mumbai police protection amid death threats

“Adipurush” makers have been subjected to severe criticism and trolling ever since the film hit theaters last Friday. Especially, the film’s dialogue writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir has been facing the heat of the protestors who are angry on the inappropriate and bizarre portrayal of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman, Demon King Ravan and other crucial characters of the epic Ramayana in “Adipurush.”

In fact, a viral video of Manoj Muntashir’s TV interviews before and after “Adipurush” release clearly showed his hypocrisy. In an old TV interview, Manoj had stated that “Adipurush” is a true adaptation of the Ramayana and that whatever we have seen and read about the sacred epic will be witnessed in “Adipurush.”

But, following the heavy backlash received post the film’s release, Manoj changed his stand and said in a TV interview that “Adipurush” is not an adaptation of the Ramayana, but the movie is only inspired from the epic.

Not stopping there, Manoj’s old tweets in such he allegedly insulted Lord Hanuman and Hanuman Jayanti went viral on social media. In this scenario, Manoj has reportedly received a few death threats on social media and he has approached the Mumbai Police and sought protection citing threat to his life. The Mumbai Police has granted him security and is also probing the matter. Meanwhile, Manoj has assured recently that some of the controversial dialogues in “Adipurush” that hurt the sentiments of the majority will be removed from the film.