‘Adipurush’ is not Ramayan; it’s an inspiration of it, says writer Manoj Muntashir

“Adipurush” starring PAN Indian star Prabhas was released in theatres yesterday. Om Raut directed this mythological drama, and Kriti Sanon played the female lead. The movie is based on Ramayana. A few found the film good, but a few were not satisfied with the modernisation of the Indian epic.

In a recent interview, the film’s writer Manoj Muntashir made some interesting comments. Manoj said, “The film is named “Adipurush.” I have said this earlier, and I am saying it again. We did not make Ramayana. We got heavily inspired by it. We mentioned the same thing in the disclaimer note too.”

He further added that it would have been very easy for the team in terms of marketing had they named the film “Ramayan” instead of “Adipurush.” Manoj also mentioned that they have just depicted a small portion of Ramayana’s Yuddha Kanda in the movie. These statements made by Manoj are getting mixed reactions from the netizens.