‘Adipurush’ new trailer shows a spectacular exchange between Ram and Ravan

The trailer is 2 minutes and 24 seconds in length and opens with Saif Ali Khan's character of Ravan abducting Kriti Sanon's character of Janaki as Prabhas's Ram challenges Ravan saying: "Aa rahahoonnyaayke 2 pairon se anyayke 10 sir kuchalne (I'm coming for you to battle out the injustice with the justice)."

It then presents a full-blown saga of a battle. Raghav and the VanarSena embark on an extraordinary journey to bring back Janaki. The VFX however, comes across as a bit disappointing as the animated characters look far from real. The rotoscopy seems amateure and so does the rendering.

What does stand out in the trailer and builds the anticipation is the terrific background score by the music director duo Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara, who have earlier delivered the background score of the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 2019 blockbuster 'War'.

The trailer is laced with long dialogues that suit its universe but might not hold the audience's attention for too long.

'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.