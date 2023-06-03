Adipurush pre-release event: Makers provide more details

PAN Indian biggie “Adipurush” starring Prabhas, is up for a grand release on June 16, 2023. The makers are nicely promoting the film by releasing the songs. This Om Raut directorial is made on a staggering budget. Kriti Sanon played the female lead.

The makers already announced that the pre-release event will take place on June 6th in Tirupathi. Now the makers revealed that the event would take place at SV University Stadium, where “Baahubali The Beginning” audio launch event was held. The event will commence from 5 PM onwards.

The buzz has it that a new trailer will be launched at the event. Saif Ali Khan plays Ravana, and the movie is produced under the banners of T-Series and Retrophiles. Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, and Sonal Chauhan played vital roles.