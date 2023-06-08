Live
Adipurush: Team gets involved in another controversy after grand pre-release event
Ever since the film’s teaser was unveiled last year, “Adipurush” team has been mired in several controversies. Several Hindu religious heads and politicians had raised objections against the inappropriate portrayal of lord Rama, goddess Sita and lord Hanuman in the teaser. However, the makers met with the concerned politicians and seem to have resolved the issue amicably. There were also objections on social media against the makers’ choice of casting Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as lord Rama and goddess Sita respectively.
Now, the film’s team has landed in a fresh controversy following the grand pre-release event in Tirupati. A video of Adipurush’s director Om Raut giving a friendly kiss on Kriti Sanon’s cheek and giving her a hug and telling her “God bless you” in the Tirumala temple premises has been going viral on social media. Several netizens termed it as inappropriate behavior.
On the other hand, the head priest of the iconic Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad has also raised severe objections against Om Raut and Kriti Sanon’s behavior in Tirumala. The priest has described their act as obscene and with malicious intent that disturbed the sanctity of the temple.
The priest has also said that Kriti Sanon is not the right person to portray goddess Sita’s role. However, many netizens are of the opinion that Om Raut and Kriti Sanon’s was purely a friendly gesture and that there wasn’t any malicious or obscene intent in their act. They also believe that this fresh controversy is totally unnecessary. “Adipurush” is gearing up for its world theatrical release on June 16.