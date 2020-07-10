Aditi Rao Hydari escapes casting couch!

Casting Couch exists everywhere. But, the existence of the same is very much evident in the film industry since everyone has their eyes on the movie industry. Recently, Tamannah Bhatia opened up on the same and now the latest one to speak up on the same is Aditi Rao Hydari, who made her debut with the film Sammohanam. exists everywhere. But, the existence of the same is very much evident in the film industry since everyone has their eyes on the movie industry. Recently, Tamannah Bhatia opened up on the same and now the latest one to speak up on the same is Aditi Rao Hydari, who made her debut with the film Sammohanam.

Aditi Rao Hydari recently had a release on Amazon Prime. Titled Sufiyum Sujathayum, the movie is made in Malayalam. During the film's promotions, the actress revealed her opinion on the casting couch.

"In film industry, everyone will face different experiences and threats. A few cleverly escapes from all of them but the innocent ones get stuck in them. I am lucky that I somehow escaped from it." revealed Aditi, indirectly admitting the existence of casting couch.