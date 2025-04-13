Aditya Om delivers powerful TED Talk on cinema and social change

Acclaimed actor and filmmaker Aditya Om, who recently made waves with his gripping performance in Bandi, has now earned a coveted spot among those who've delivered a TED Talk. Known for his thought-provoking contributions to both Bollywood and Tollywood, Aditya continues to be a champion of socially relevant cinema and activism.

Speaking on the theme "Involve and Evolve", Aditya's TED Talk titled "Cinema as a Tool of Inclusivity and Thought Evolution" struck a powerful chord. With passion and clarity, he emphasized the potential of cinema to go beyond entertainment—to break barriers, question societal norms, and promote inclusivity. His insights on how storytelling can foster empathy and inspire collective change earned him a standing ovation from the audience.

Aditya’s commitment to meaningful cinema is well-known, but his dedication extends off-screen too. A long-time social worker and motivational speaker, he sees this TED Talk as an extension of his mission to spark awareness and inspire action through every platform he has access to.

“This talk is not just about cinema,” Aditya shared. “It’s about how we can all use our creative tools, whatever they may be, to create an inclusive, thoughtful society.”

On the acting front, Aditya Om is gearing up to play an antagonist in his upcoming film Shanmukha, which is ready for release. With every role and every speech, Aditya continues to prove that he's not just an artist, but a voice for change.