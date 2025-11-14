Adivi Sesh releases ‘Raju Weds Rambai’ trailer; creates buzz

The much-anticipated romantic drama Raju Weds Rambai, starring Akhil Uddemari and Tejaswini, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on November 21. Presented by ETV Win Originals Production, the film is produced by Dolamukhi Subaltern Films and Monsoons Tales, with Venu Udugula and Rahul Mopidevi backing the project. Saailu Kompati directs this emotional love story rooted in real-life events.

The trailer was launched in Hyderabad on Thursday, with actor Adivi Sesh attending as chief guest. The event saw the film’s team share insights about the story, music, and emotional depth the movie carries. The chart-topping song Rambai Neemeedha Naaku—written by Mittapalli Surender in a single night—has already become a nationwide sensation, driving strong expectations ahead of release.

Music director Suresh Bobbili expressed confidence that the film’s soundtrack and heartfelt narrative would strongly connect with audiences. Actors Chaitu Jonnalagadda and Shivaji Raja highlighted the film’s emotional intensity and the powerful performances delivered by the lead pair.

Producers Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati described Raju Weds Rambai as a raw, real love story set on Telugu soil—far more intense than common assumptions like honour killings. They emphasized that the film uncovers harsh truths and presents a timeless love saga that lingers long after viewing.

Actor Adivi Sesh praised the film’s sincerity, urging audiences to support genuine storytelling. Both leads, Akhil and Tejaswini, said the film is deeply personal and emotionally rich, promising viewers a memorable experience on November 21.