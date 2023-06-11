Advance booking opens for 'Adipurush'

Live
The advance booking of "Adipurush" is open, the makers announced on Sunday. Headlined by Prabhas, "Adipurush" is the big-budget feature adaptation of "Ramayana".
Mumbai: The advance booking of "Adipurush" is open, the makers announced on Sunday. Headlined by Prabhas, "Adipurush" is the big-budget feature adaptation of "Ramayana". The multilingual period saga will hit the screens in 3D across the globe on June 16.
T-Series, the banner behind the upcoming film, shared the advance booking details on its official Twitter page. "The wait is finally over! Get ready to experience a cinematic adventure like no other! Advance Booking Open Now! Book your tickets on: https://bookmy.show/Adipurush https://m.paytm.me/adipurush. #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June," the production house said in a tweet. Directed by Om Raut, "Adipurush" also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan. The film will have its international premiere on June 13 at the 2023 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.