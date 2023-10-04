After Amithab and Fahadh, Rana joins the stellar cast of ‘Thalaivar 170’

Superstar Rajinikanth scored a king-sized blockbuster with Jailerand is currently preparing for his next project with director TJ Gnanavel, known for the critically acclaimed “Jai Bheem.” Tentatively titled “Thalaivar170,” the team is on an announcement spree.

The makers made it official that Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh are part of this mega project. Shahenshah of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, and versatile actor FahadhFaasil are in for key roles in this project. With this stellar cast, the director has undoubtedly made heads turn.

Now, the makershave officially announced that the Tollywood Hunk Rana Daggubati will be a part of this movie. For those unaware, the role was initially offered to Natural Star Nani and Sharwanand, but they declined it for reasons unknown. Finally, Rana has accepted and joined the cast to portray this character.

We need to see what the makers have in store for us. Subaskaran, the head of Lyca Productions, is producing this prestigious project. The man in form, Anirudh Ravichander, will be rendering the tunes.