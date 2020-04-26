After Mahabharat, Horror Shows Make Comeback

Thanks to DD's timely decision, Mahabharat came back with a bang and is now one of the highly rated shows on Indian television. All the serials have stopped after shootings have been stalled indefinitely due to ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Now, channels are trying to fish out the best content to remain on top of TRP charts.

Doordarshan was the first to do this experiment. They placed their bets on the most watched mythology series Mahabharat which was aired two decades ago. The series were directed by BR Chopra and aired every Sunday during the morning hours. Then too, the show garnered eyeballs.

Now, then there were no satellite channels. But now, not only are there innumerable satellite channels but also OTT platforms which are giving these channels a run for their money by keeping curated content on top of their platforms. So every satellite channel out there is busy analysing their old popular classics so as to remain in the TRP race.

We hear Zee has decided to bring back it's famous horror show by Ramsay which was a super duper hit. The channel will air this Monday to Friday at 11.30 pm. Also, for the benefit of the stressed audience, the Zee network has also decided to bring back the famous Akbar-Birbal stories. So, what are you waiting for? After Mythology, get ready for some horror and humour!