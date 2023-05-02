Live
Agent Box Office Collection Day 4: Akhil Akkineni's Film Struggles to Reach Double Digits, Producer Anil Sunkara Responds
The performance of Akhil Akkineni's Agent at the box office has been disappointing, struggling to surpass double-digit numbers. Despite being directed by Surender Reddy, the movie's storyline and screenplay have faced heavy criticism from both the critics and the audience.
After four days of its release, the film managed to earn a meager amount of approximately Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office. Amala Akkineni, the lead actor's mother and a prominent actress from yesteryears, recently shared her thoughts about the film's response on social media.
Agent's release coincided with the release of "Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2," and despite a decent opening, the Telugu film failed to strike a chord with the audience from day one. The negative word of mouth resulted in a sharp decline in the film's collection over the weekends.
On its first Monday at the box office (April 1), Agent's collection dropped to a mere Rs 75 lakh, bringing the total collection over the four-day period to Rs 9.60 crore. The film was reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 70-80 crores.
In response to the movie's poor performance, the film's producer, Anil Sunkara, took responsibility for the failure and tweeted about the project's lack of a bound script as a mistake. He also mentioned various issues, including COVID, that affected the movie's production.