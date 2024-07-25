‘Aha Godari’ wins best documentary award

Hyderabad: Aha Godari, a film on River Godavari, made by Gaybo Network Pvt Ltd was awarded the best documentary in the NEXA Streaming Academy Awards held in partnership with the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) recently in Mumbai.

"These awards, awarded for the first time to an OTT platform, mark a historic milestone for ‘Aha’ as a leader in regional OTT. They also showcase the dedication and creativity of our talented teams and partners in delivering diverse and captivating stories," said Ravikant Sabnavis, CEO of Arha Media & Broadcasting Pvt. Ltd.