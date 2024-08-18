Aha's Upcoming Balu Gani Talkies Premieres on September 13th

Aha Telugu OTT platform is all set to bring another exciting show to its viewers. Titled Balu Gani Talkies, the web series has already created a buzz with its intriguing motion poster and announced its premiere date. Balu Gani Talkies is scheduled to hit your small screens on September 13th.

Motion Poster Teases an Intriguing Narrative



The recently released motion poster has interesting visuals with a tagline "Na maatini Sooseyandi malla...!!!" (Watch my words carefully...). The short clip is designed to give viewers a taste of the drama, suspense, and perhaps a touch of humour that the series is expected to deliver.









What to Expect from Balu Gani Talkies?



Balu Gani Talkies seems to promise a unique blend of entertainment, with a story that resonates with a broad audience. Given Aha Telugu’s track record of producing content that caters specifically entertaining very own Telugu viewers, this new show is likely to follow suit by offering a narrative that’s both engaging and culturally relevant.

The tagline, "Na maatini Sooseyandi malla...!!!", suggests local humour with a mass entertainment.

Stay tuned for more updates, and make sure to catch Balu Gani Talkies on September 13th!





Cast and Crew



Produced by Sagar Pentela (Rise East Enterntainment)

Director - Vishwanath Pratap

Hero - Shiva Ramachandrapu

Heroine - Saranya Sharma

Rest of cast - Raghu kunche, Balagam Sudhakar Thatha, Shekhar



