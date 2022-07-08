Ahead Of The Teaser Release Of Ponniyin Selvan, The First Look Poster Of Raja Raja Chola Jayam Ravi Is Out

It is all known that the teaser of the most-awaited movie Ponniyin Selvan – 1 will be unveiled today evening @ 6 PM. But ahead of this great occasion, the makers dropped the first look poster of the Raja Raja Chola Jayam Ravi and introduced him as the great King and the visionary Prince. Already we witnessed the first look posters of Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan and Chiyaan Vikram. Now, it's time to witness the intense poster of young actor Jayam Ravi.

Along with sharing the posters, the makers also wrote, "Hail the Visionary Prince, the Architect of the Golden Era, the Great Raja Raja Chola…introducing Ponniyin Selvan! #PS1 TEASER OUT TODAY AT 6PM. @madrastalkies_ @LycaProductions #ManiRatnam @arrahman @Tipsofficial".

Going with the first look poster, Jayam Ravi is introduced as the Great Raja Raja Chola who is considered as one of the best architects of Golden Era. His intense look in the battle field with the war background made the poster worth watching!

Well, yesterday the makers revealed that the teaser of this magnum opus will be unveiled by the ace actors of Tollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood and Sandalwood. Being a multilingual, Telugu teaser will be released by Mahesh Babu and in Hindi it will be unveiled by Amitabh Bachchan. Suriya will drop the Tamil teaser while Rakshit Shetty will release the Kannada teaser. Finally, Mohanlal will unveil the Malayalam teaser.

On the other hand, the music rights of Ponniyin Selvan -1 are sold out for a whopping price of Rs 25 crores. The deal is bagged by Tips Music company.

Sharing the official news, the makers also wrote, "We are happy to announce @tipsofficial have acquired the AUDIO RIGHTS of our ambitious project #PS1 in all languages @MadrasTalkies_ #ManiRatnam @arrahman".

Going with the plot, the movie is made basing the historical fiction novel Ponniyin Selvan and it is penned by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. It will showcase the life story of Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty.

Character Introduction:

• Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan

• Karthi as Vanthiyathevan

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini

• Trisha as princess Kundavai

• Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola

Ponniyin Selvan movie will be released in two parts and it has an ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Ace music director AR Rahman tuned the songs for this periodic movie while the teaser event is all set to take place in Chennai today. According to the sources, director Mani Ratnam along with his whole cast will attend the event.

This movie will hit the big screens worldwide on 30th September, 2022…