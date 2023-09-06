Live
Just In
AI anchor Sana to SRK: Mere AI dilmeinbhikuchkuchhotahai
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the third global icon to interact with AajTak’s AI anchor Sana after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice Chairman and President of Microsoft Brad Smith.
After winning hearts of millions of fans across the globe, Shah Rukh Khan created a flutter in the heart of an AI anchor too. India’s first, AI anchor on social media, Sana during an interaction with Shahrukh Khan said: “Aapka charm dekhkar mere AI dilmeinbhikuchkuchhotahai.”
With this, Sana has interviewed the most renowned global Icons including Prime Minister Modi, Microsoft Vice Chairman and President, Brad Smith amongst others.
Launched in March 2023, Sana is AajTak and India’s first AI anchor. She has a daily appearance on prime time and award-winning programme Black and White apart from providing weather updates, astrology and fact checking programmes for the channel.
Global icon and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan is currently promoting his forthcoming film ‘Jawan’.
SRK, on September 3, launched the trailer of his upcoming film which was displayed on the towers of Burj Khalifa in Dubai.‘Jawan’ is directed by Atlee. The film stars Shah Rukh in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Actress Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance.