AI in music composition: MM Keeravaanimakes history

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into music creation has been rapidly gaining traction in the Indian film industry, sparking both intrigue and controversy. Renowned composer AR Rahman recently faced criticism for employing AI to recreate the voices of late singers BambaBakya and Shahul Hameed for a track in Rajinikanth's "Lal Salaam." Similarly, Hesham Abdul Wahab's use of AI in a song for Nani's blockbuster "Hi Nanna" and Vivek Sagar's AI recreation of the late legend SP Balasubrahmanyam's voice in "Keedaa Cola" stirred debates and controversies.

The latest trailblazer in this realm is MM Keeravaani, the maestro behind the Oscar-winning "NaatuNaatu" from "RRR." His upcoming release, "Love Me – If You Dare," starring Ashish Reddy and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, marks a historic milestone in Telugu cinema. During the film's audio launch event, producer Dil Raju unveiled that Keeravaani has utilized AI for composing the entire song "Ghost Love," making him the first Telugu music director to employ AI vocals for an entire track.

Backed by producers Harshith Reddy, Hanshitha Reddy, and Naga Mallidi, "Love Me – If You Dare" boasts the legendary talents of PC Sreeram as the cinematographer, adding further anticipation to the project. As the film gears up for a grand release on April 25, 2024, audiences eagerly await the unveiling of this innovative fusion of technology and creativity in music composition. Stay tuned for more updates as "Love Me – If You Dare" prepares to make its mark in the annals of Telugu cinema.