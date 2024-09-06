Live
- Thalapathy Vijay ranks second in tax-paying celebrities list for 2023-24
- ‘Speed220’ review: Balances romance and action
- Hyderabad’s luxe scene expands with the launch of Diraa Lifestyle
- Low Pressure Area forms over Bay of Bengal, parts of AP to receive rains
- TFI notables unite to support flood victims in AP &Telangana
- No one to approach if anything happens to women in Sandalwood, says Sanjjanaa Galrani
- Vadodara workers demand compensation after floods displace thousands
- Researchers develop new method to predict severity of breast cancer
- Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress, may contest Haryana polls
- Nearly 420,000 relocated in China as super typhoon Yagi nears
Just In
Aishwarya Lekshmi gets spotlight with new photoshoot
Aishwarya Lekshmi, who recently mesmerized audiences with her role in the epic film “Ponniyin Selvan,” is once again in the spotlight with her latest photoshoot.
Aishwarya Lekshmi, who recently mesmerized audiences with her role in the epic film “Ponniyin Selvan,” is once again in the spotlight with her latest photoshoot. The actress dazzles in a blue bralette embellished with golden accents, paired with a matching skirt and a flowing shrug.
Her sleek high bun and glossy makeup, complete with matching lipstick, elevate her look to sheer elegance, making her the epitome of sophistication. Beyond her stunning photos, Aishwarya is also making headlines for her upcoming venture into the Telugu film industry.
She is set to star alongside Sai Dharam Tej in the much-anticipated movie “SDT 18.”
With her beauty and talent, Aishwarya Lekshmi is poised to make a significant impact on Telugu cinema, further solidifying her status as a rising star.