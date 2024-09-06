Aishwarya Lekshmi gets spotlight with new photoshoot

Aishwarya Lekshmi, who recently mesmerized audiences with her role in the epic film “Ponniyin Selvan,” is once again in the spotlight with her latest photoshoot. The actress dazzles in a blue bralette embellished with golden accents, paired with a matching skirt and a flowing shrug.

Her sleek high bun and glossy makeup, complete with matching lipstick, elevate her look to sheer elegance, making her the epitome of sophistication. Beyond her stunning photos, Aishwarya is also making headlines for her upcoming venture into the Telugu film industry.

She is set to star alongside Sai Dharam Tej in the much-anticipated movie “SDT 18.”

With her beauty and talent, Aishwarya Lekshmi is poised to make a significant impact on Telugu cinema, further solidifying her status as a rising star.