Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Moves Delhi HC to Curb Misuse of AI Images and Personality Rights
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking protection against the unauthorized use of her name, likeness, and AI-generated images. The case highlights growing concerns around misuse of celebrity personas in the digital age.
Key Grievances
Several websites, such as aishwaryaworld.com, claim to be her "official" portal without authorization. Entities like 'Aishwarya Nation Wealth' have used her name as "Chairperson" without consent. Moreover, AI-morphed and intimate images of her are also being circulated and even monetized without her agreement.
Delhi High Court’s Immediate Response
Presiding Justice Tejas Karia has signaled his intention to issue ad-interim injunctions. He asked Google’s counsel to facilitate the quick takedown of infringing URLs and assured the court will enforce restraining orders against the defendants.
Legal Precedents
This action follows similar interventions in the past;
- In 2023, the High Court had safeguarded Anil Kapoor’s personality rights in a related case.
- Previous remedies were also granted in favor of Amitabh Bachchan.
The case is scheduled for further hearing on January 15, 2026, as the court continues to address the broader implications of AI image misuse on celebrity privacy and publicity rights.