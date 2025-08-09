Ajay Devgn applauds Prismix Studios for pioneering generative AI in ‘Maa’

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has praised Prismix Studios for taking a groundbreaking leap in Indian cinema with their innovative use of Generative AI in the upcoming film Maa. Calling it a “bold new voice for the future of filmmaking,” Devgn lauded the team for merging cutting-edge technology with emotionally rich storytelling.

The film, helmed by Danish Devgn and Vatsal Sheth, incorporates a pivotal three-minute sequence where 90 seconds of visuals are generated entirely through Prismix Studios’ custom in-house AI pipeline. Rather than being a visual gimmick, these AI-crafted scenes are seamlessly integrated into the narrative, enhancing emotional impact while preserving artistic integrity.

“With Maa, Prismix Studios is setting the foundation for how AI can responsibly and meaningfully contribute to the art of cinema,” Devgn said. He emphasized that the film demonstrates AI’s potential as a collaborative tool, opening new visual languages and encouraging creative risk-taking without replacing human artistry.

The project marks a milestone for Indian filmmaking, which has long balanced storytelling excellence with technical innovation. Maa showcases how AI can expand creative boundaries, offering filmmakers limitless possibilities for crafting immersive cinematic experiences.

Industry observers see the film’s achievement as a turning point, likely to inspire other directors to explore similar technological integrations. The seamless blending of advanced AI visuals with heartfelt narrative in Maa reflects a growing global trend—where technology serves as a partner in creativity rather than a disruptor.

As anticipation builds for its release, Maa stands poised to spark conversations about the future of filmmaking in India. Ajay Devgn’s public endorsement signals both the film’s artistic ambition and the country’s readiness to embrace next-generation storytelling tools.