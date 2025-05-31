Ajay Devgn on casting Kajol in ‘Maa’: The role demanded her strength

At the trailer launch of the upcoming mythological horror Maa, Ajay Devgn revealed the reason behind casting his wife, Kajol, in a role unlike any before—not just as the lead actor but also as the producer. The film, set in the occult universe of Shaitaan, delves into a mother’s spiritual and supernatural struggle to save her child from demonic forces haunting an ancient haveli.

Speaking at the event in Mumbai, Devgn highlighted the emotional weight the story carries and why Kajol was a natural choice. “The character of the mother was so strong, who else could we imagine in the role but her?” he said. He further added, “It wasn’t just about casting my wife. This was about finding someone who could carry the emotional and psychological intensity the role demanded. Kajol brings that naturally.”

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa marks Kajol’s debut in the horror genre and expands the eerie cinematic universe first explored in Shaitaan. The film blends mythology and terror as a mother, guided by divine energies, confronts evil to protect her child—presenting a powerful tale of maternal instinct turned into supernatural force.

With haunting visuals and emotionally charged storytelling, Maa aims to strike a deep chord with audiences across languages. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali on June 27, 2025, the film is not just a genre thriller but a cinematic ode to motherhood, belief, and inner strength.

Backed by Ajay Devgn and fronted by Kajol, Maa promises to be a compelling mix of horror, heart, and heroism.