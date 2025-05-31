Live
- Civil Rights Groups Condemn Religious Bias by Puttur IMA, Call for Action to Safeguard Communal Harmony in Coastal Karnataka
- MP Kota Poojary Sets 15-Day Deadline for Udupi Layout Plan Approvals
- Riddhima Kapoor Sahni completes debut film shoot in Shimla, calls it a heart-warming journey
- Scotland schedule wrapped for Varun Dhawan’s rom-com ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’
- ‘Param Sundari’ theme song: Sonu Nigam’s voice, Janhvi-Sidharth’s chemistry win hearts
- ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’ theme song struck a haunting chord with listeners
- Success is saying no to work: Saif Ali Khan
- Ajay Devgn on casting Kajol in ‘Maa’: The role demanded her strength
- Young Innovators Take Centre Stage as Samsung ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ Rolls Through Hyderabad and Bengaluru
- Monsoon romance ‘8 Vasantalu’ locks June 20 release date
Ajay Devgn on casting Kajol in ‘Maa’: The role demanded her strength
At the trailer launch of the upcoming mythological horror Maa, Ajay Devgn revealed the reason behind casting his wife, Kajol, in a role unlike any...
At the trailer launch of the upcoming mythological horror Maa, Ajay Devgn revealed the reason behind casting his wife, Kajol, in a role unlike any before—not just as the lead actor but also as the producer. The film, set in the occult universe of Shaitaan, delves into a mother’s spiritual and supernatural struggle to save her child from demonic forces haunting an ancient haveli.
Speaking at the event in Mumbai, Devgn highlighted the emotional weight the story carries and why Kajol was a natural choice. “The character of the mother was so strong, who else could we imagine in the role but her?” he said. He further added, “It wasn’t just about casting my wife. This was about finding someone who could carry the emotional and psychological intensity the role demanded. Kajol brings that naturally.”
Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa marks Kajol’s debut in the horror genre and expands the eerie cinematic universe first explored in Shaitaan. The film blends mythology and terror as a mother, guided by divine energies, confronts evil to protect her child—presenting a powerful tale of maternal instinct turned into supernatural force.
With haunting visuals and emotionally charged storytelling, Maa aims to strike a deep chord with audiences across languages. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali on June 27, 2025, the film is not just a genre thriller but a cinematic ode to motherhood, belief, and inner strength.
Backed by Ajay Devgn and fronted by Kajol, Maa promises to be a compelling mix of horror, heart, and heroism.