Ajay Devgn returns with a bang in ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ trailer

The much-anticipated trailer of Son of Sardaar 2 was unveiled on Friday, officially bringing back Ajay Devgn in his iconic, high-spirited avatar as Jassi. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film promises a hearty mix of action, comedy, and Punjabi flair, set against the picturesque backdrop of Scotland.

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share the trailer, writing, “Action! Emotions! Confusion ka bhandaar. JASSI is back, aur iss baar sab kuch double hai! Warning: Trailer may cause excessive laughter, confusion, and Sardaar ke side effects!”

The trailer opens with nostalgic flashes from the original 2012 film and quickly reintroduces Jassi’s wild world. A hilarious moment features an elderly woman attempting a pole dance only to collapse, prompting Jassi’s cheeky line, “Bebe marr gayi.” From there, the trailer offers glimpses of a chaotic wedding, quirky characters, and high-energy antics.

Ajay’s character is also seen spoofing Sunny Deol’s Border persona, while Ravi Kishan fumbles through English in a riotous performance. The film stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead and Jassi’s love interest, adding a romantic angle to the comic chaos.

Son of Sardaar 2 also marks the final screen appearance of actor Mukul Dev, who passed away earlier this year in May. The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Sharat Saxena, Roshni Walia, and Sahil Mehta.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, and jointly produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is all set to release in cinemas on 25th July 2025. With laughter, nostalgia, and madness in abundance, Son of Sardaar 2 looks poised to be a full-on entertainer.