Ajith shuts down retirement rumours, calls himself an ‘Accidental Actor’

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, who was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan and last seen in Good Bad Ugly, has broken his silence on swirling rumours regarding his retirement from cinema. Known for his low-key persona and minimal public appearances, Ajith rarely gives interviews—making his latest candid conversation a rare insight into his life and journey.

Ajith clarified that acting was never a planned career move. “Acting was never on my radar. I am an accidental actor,” he shared, recounting how financial struggles in his family initially steered him towards modelling and eventually acting, just to clear debts. His passion, he revealed, was always racing—something he continues to pursue alongside his film career.

In response to speculation about his retirement, Ajith said, “You never know! It’s not about me planning when to retire, I could be forced into retirement. I don’t want to take anything for granted.” The actor emphasized that rather than planning his exit from cinema, he focuses on living in the moment and embracing whatever life brings.

Ajith, who prefers to let his work speak for itself, has already delivered two films this year. However, he is yet to announce his next project. His grounded approach and honest reflections have only deepened the admiration fans hold for him, both as a performer and as a person. For now, Ajith seems content with letting life chart the course of his journey.