Ajith’s charming look from ‘Good Bad Ugly’goes viral

Ajith Kumar's much-awaited Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Good Bad Ugly is generating massive excitement among fans. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the movie promises to be a stylish action thriller. The first look, which was recently unveiled, received an overwhelming response, showcasing Ajith in three distinct avatars that sparked a buzz across social media.

The film’s current shooting schedule is taking place in Madrid, where crucial scenes featuring Ajith and other key actors are being filmed. The makers recently revealed another captivating look of Ajith, sporting a dashing white suit and charming smile, which has gone viral.

Director Adhik Ravichandran, fresh off the success of Mark Antony, aims to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience with Good Bad Ugly. Ajith Kumar takes on a versatile role with multiple shades, ensuring a memorable performance for his fans.

The film boasts a top-notch technical crew, with music composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam. Vijay Velukutty handles the editing, while GM Shekhar oversees the production design.

Slated for a grand Sankranti 2025 release, Good Bad Ugly is expected to be a major box office draw, offering an action-packed spectacle that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats. Fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.



