Akash gets appreciation from all around in ‘Sarkaru Naukari’ trailer launch event

In a grand event held in Hyderabad, the trailer release of the film "Sarkaru Naukari" took place, creating buzz and anticipation for its upcoming release on January 1, coinciding with the New Year. The movie marks the debut of Akash, son of the renowned singer Sunita, as the lead actor, with Bhavana playing the female lead. Produced by director Raghavendra Rao under the banner of RK Tele Show and directed by Gangnamoni Shekhar, "Sarkaru Naukari" is set to hit theaters in a grand manner.

During the trailer release event, director Raghavendra Rao expressed his confidence in Akash's performance, stating that after witnessing his portrayal in "SarkaruNaukari," it felt that no other hero could do justice to the story. He praised heroine Bhavana, a theater artist, anticipating her rise to fame akin to Savitri. Later, he emphasized the film's strong team.

Director Anil Ravipudi shared his positive thoughts about the trailer, praising the film's nativity and extending best wishes to Akash, Bhavana, Director Shekhar, and singer Sunita. He wished the team success as the movie is slated for release on New Year's Day. Director Shekhar Kammula applauded the trailer, acknowledging the creation of a new world in the Telangana village backdrop. He praised Akash's performance as that of an experienced actor, expressing confidence in the film's success.

Singer Sunitha expressed her gratitude to directors Raghavendra Rao and Shekhar for providing such a special opportunity for her son Akash. She conveyed her happiness upon hearing the appreciation for Akash's performance.

Director Gangnamoni Shekhar credited the existence of "SarkaruNaukari" to director Raghavendra Rao, describing the story as an inspiring one. He highlighted the support and encouragement from Raghavendra Rao, without which the movie would not have been completed as planned.

In his remarks, Akash thanked directors Raghavendra Rao and Shekhar for providing him with the crucial opportunity to debut in "Sarkaru Naukari." He invited the audience to watch the film in theaters on January 1, expressing confidence that they would enjoy it.

The trailer release event showcased the enthusiasm and optimism of the cast and crew, building anticipation for "SarkaruNaukari" as it gears up for a theatrical release on New Year's Day.