Akash Puri & Bheemaneni Srinivasa Rao Launched Powerful Title Poster Of Atharva Fame Karthik Raju’s Vilaya Thandavam

It's well known that different, content-oriented subjects are currently receiving immense appreciation. Young hero Karthik Raju who shot to fame with the thriller Atharva is coming up with yet another intriguing project. Parvathi Arun and "Pushpa" fame Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari also play key roles in the film, which is produced by Mandala Dharma Rao and Gumpu Bhaskar Rao under the GMR Movie Makers banner. The film marks the directorial debut of VS Vasu. The movie is titled powerfully Vilaya Thandavam, and the same was revealed through this poster. Puri Akash and Bheemaneni Srinivasa Rao unveiled the title poster.

The title poster depicts a traditional, divine figure standing in a pool of blood, adorned with anklets and dressed in a red garment, alluding to an intense, ritualistic dance. The background features symbolic severed limbs and heads, creatively representing the ferocious form of the goddess Kali. The tagline, “When patience dies, Rudra Kaali rises,” highlights the film’s theme of divine retribution and feminine power.

While speaking at the title launch, Akash Puri said, “The title ‘Vilaya Thandavam’ is extremely powerful. My thanks to the team for inviting me to this event. Just looking at the title poster gives me goosebumps. I sincerely wish Karthik Raju earns another good name with this film and that it turns out to be a big hit.”

Bheemaneni Srinivasa Rao said , “Karthik Raju acted in my film ‘Kousalya Krishnamurthy’. He always chooses different and unique stories. His passion for cinema is remarkable. I hope ‘Vilaya Thandavam’ brings him another big success. I really liked the title poster. Nowadays, people are increasingly appreciating content-driven films. I believe ‘Vilaya Thandavam’ will become a huge success as well.”

Lead actor Karthik Raju expressed , “These days, audiences embrace films with strong concepts and content. This film is crafted from a unique point and story by director Vasu, everyone will be stunned when the teaser and trailer are out. Parvathi, Jagadeesh, and I portray pivotal roles. The producers have been like family, and I hope this film brings great success to all of us.”

Producer Mandala Dharma Rao shared , “I was surprised when I first heard the story from director Vasu. ‘Vilaya Thandavam’ boasts a phenomenal story, as reflected by the power of this poster. More updates will be revealed soon.”

Producer Gumpu Bhaskar Rao stated , “Director Vasu’s story deeply impressed us. Despite all challenges, we never compromised on the film, and we eagerly await the blessings of the media and audience.”

Director VS Vasu said , “This film’s journey began thanks to my friend Sanjay. My heartfelt thanks to the producers who stood by me and gave me this opportunity. I also thank Gowra Hari, Akash Puri, and Bheemaneni Srinivasa Rao for being here with us today. The title poster of ‘Vilaya Thandavam’ is impressing everyone. I am grateful to Karthik Raju for being a part of this journey. Our film will shortly be coming before the audience, and I hope everyone supports and appreciates it.”

Music director Gyani said, “Having previously worked with Karthik Raju on ‘Atharva,’ our journey continues with ‘Vilaya Thandavam,’ and I’m glad to be a part of this project.”

Choreographer Aata Sandeep remarked , “The title ‘Vilaya Thandavam’ stands out, and the poster itself hints at the film’s scale. I got an excellent opportunity to choreograph, and I thank the team for this chance.”

Choreographer Kapil said, “Thanks to the ‘Vilaya Thandavam’ team for this opportunity. Having known Atharva and Gyaani, I wish the director and producer great acclaim and profit with this film.”

Cast: Karthik Raju, Parvathi Arun, Jagadeesh (Pushpa fame Keshava), and others.

Technical Crew:

Banner: GMR Movie Makers

Producers: Mandala Dharma Rao, Gumpu Bhaskar Rao

Director: VS Vasu

Cinematography: Suresh Rugutu

Music: Gyani

Editor: Vamshi Krishna

Art Director: Hari Varma

Fight Master: Wing Chun Anji

Dance Masters: Ata Sandeep, Kapil

Poster Design: Ajay (AJ Ads)

PRO: Sai Sathish