‘Akhanda 2’ begins its roar: First single ‘The Thaandavam’ gets massive response

Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna and blockbuster filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu have officially set the stage for Akhanda 2, which is slated to release on December 5th. After building anticipation with a brief promo, the makers unveiled the film’s first single, The Thaandavam, at a grand launch event in Juhu, Mumbai, drawing huge attention from fans and film lovers.

The song delivers everything fans hoped for—an electrifying devotional track that carries the signature intensity of composer S Thaman. Known for his high-voltage background scores, Thaman elevates the experience once again with a powerful soundscape that blends spirituality with raw energy. Lyricist Kalyan Chakravarthy’s verses praise the divine ferocity of Lord Shiva, enriched by the commanding vocals of Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher.

Boyapati Sreenu brings Balakrishna back in a striking new Aghora avatar, and the actor’s fierce screen presence adds depth to the song’s spiritual and dramatic appeal. Shot against breathtaking snowy mountain backdrops, the visuals enhance the devotional ambiance while showcasing top-tier production values.

With its thunderous composition, striking visuals, and Balakrishna’s intense portrayal, The Thaandavam sets a powerful tone for the film’s musical journey. The track is already being hailed as a chartbuster, heightening expectations for Akhanda 2 as it gears up for its grand theatrical release.